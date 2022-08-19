North Shelby School gets a new super intendent

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - North Shelby began job hunting for this position last year.

Tinna Croy was one of many who applied for the open position.

Croy awarded the job in December and began making North Shelby her new home in July.

“This community lives and breaths the school,” said Croy. “School’s are what help support small communities. You take the school out of the equation, what would happen with the town. So the community support is definitely the success of their students.”

This is her first time in a position like this, she was previously a principal for 8 years.

Croy said she is working with teachers to prepare them for the start of school Tuesday.

North Shelby will host their open house tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

