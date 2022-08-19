Program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those struggling to makes ends meet now have a new opportunity to access fresh, nutritious food as they can use SNAP benefits to pay for food bought at a farmers market.

The idea came from Douglass Community Services and the Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market.

Douglass Community Services chief development officer Stacey Nicholas said similar programs are already being offered in major cites like St. Louis.

She said it’s a great way to ensure SNAP recipients are able to purchase healthy, locally grown food.

“The healthier you eat, it helps a number of medical conditions so you could be healthier,” she said. “It means kids get to taste fresh fruits and vegetables that they may not normally have access to.”

She said those on SNAP will go to the farmers market and get tokens that they can use to buy food produce, plants to grow their own food as well as meats and dairy products, if they are available.

Local vendors who sell at the market said this as a great opportunity for them.

Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market manager Steve Huse also owns Hope Farms. He said so far they have five farmers, including himself, who have signed up to take SNAP benefits as payment.

Huse said this provides an opportunity for new customers to get fresh produce and interact with who grows the food. He said this will financially benefit farmers like himself who have been impacted by inflation.

“This is actually going to bring in some people who maybe cannot afford to come to the farmers market because they are on limited income,” he said. “This is gonna help the customers that need our product, want our product, also going to help us vendors cause that’s gonna open up a whole new area of customer base for us.”

If you are are a local farmer wanting to participate, you can contact Douglass Community Services at (573) 221-3892 to find out more.

SNAP will only be eligible at the Saturday farmers market. Depending on how it goes, it might expand to the Tuesday Market next year.

