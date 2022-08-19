QU enhances academic program with President’s Honors College

QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting this fall, Quincy University will enhance its undergraduate Honors Program by establishing a new President’s Honors College.

The Honors Program at Quincy College was founded in 1989. For over 30 years, approximately 200 students were enrolled in the honors program in the typical academic year.

The President’s Honors College will be jointly led by QU President Dr. Brian McGee and Dr. Daniel Strudwick, the Honors Dean and Professor of Theology.

QU said the new college will provide a distinctive academic experience that adds an interdisciplinary and enriched dimension to a student’s major field and experience in the Bonaventure Program, for qualified students who are accepted into the program.

“The President’s Honors College will retain the best elements of the current Honors Program, but will now provide new experiences, opportunities and challenges,” said Strudwick. “Students will be invited to advance on the intellectual, aesthetic, moral and leadership fronts.”

QU said the President’s Honors College promotes academic excellence through sustained critical thinking, original research, exceptional writing and public presentation of scholarly work. Its members attend academic seminars and participate in aesthetic and cultural activities as part of their enhanced university life.

“The new President’s Honors College at Quincy University will directly connect honors students to me and to all future presidents of this great university,” said McGee. “The President will personally lead each fall honors colloquium, host events for honors students and their guests, and interact with individual honors students.”

Entering freshmen, current students in their first year of study and transfer students are eligible for honors membership.

For more information, visit the Quincy University website or contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations at 217-228-5275 or communityrelations@quincy.edu.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.