Quincy Bay habitat restoration project gets public input

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents from across the Tri-States met in Quincy Thursday night, to give their input on the Quincy Bay habitat restoration project.

Mike Klingner with the Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association (QBAREA) said the upper bay of the Mississippi River is getting too shallow and sediment is building up that should not be there.

They are looking to create islands or high areas so less water floods into the bay, which would save the fish and bird population.

Klingner said the project is crucial for protecting the environment.

“We want to make sure that we maintain and have a good, healthy environment and if we lose the bay, we lose that opportunity for fish during the winter season,” Klingner said. “They need a place with deep water. We don’t have that right now so we want to restore it.”

Klingner said if you have any ideas or want to show your support for the project, there are forms at the Quincy Park District office. That information will be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who are planning the restoration.

