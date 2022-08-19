Quincy Public Schools returns to pre-pandemic lunch program

Good news coming out of the Quincy School Board meeting Wednesday night. Members said they have...
Good news coming out of the Quincy School Board meeting Wednesday night. Members said they have a solid budget surplus going into this new school year and that means more security for programs that benefit your kids.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools announced on Friday that its food services have returned to pre-pandemic free/reduced procedures for the federal breakfast and lunch program.

All students were eligible to eat free during the pandemic under the Universal School Meals program. That program expired in June.

Students have three pay statuses: full, reduced, or free.

Low-income students are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals through the national school lunch program.

According to QPS, they provide a meal for all students regardless of their ability to pay.

“Healthy nutrition and a satisfied stomach are crucial for children to be successful learners,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.

Parents or guardians can apply for free or reduced status at any time throughout the year.

Click here for an application.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.
Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.
Children and Family Services Director Dawn Farris said the pantry workers received about 100...
New Testament Christian Church increases food pantry distribution
The State Library of Iowa provides Brainfuse to help with elementary, middle, high school, and...
Keokuk Public Library staff receive training for online tutoring service
Boil Order
Boil order issued for Cannon Water district
Severe threat is possible Saturday Afternoon and evening
Weather Alert for Saturday