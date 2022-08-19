Quincy Public Schools returns to pre-pandemic lunch program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools announced on Friday that its food services have returned to pre-pandemic free/reduced procedures for the federal breakfast and lunch program.

All students were eligible to eat free during the pandemic under the Universal School Meals program. That program expired in June.

Students have three pay statuses: full, reduced, or free.

Low-income students are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals through the national school lunch program.

According to QPS, they provide a meal for all students regardless of their ability to pay.

“Healthy nutrition and a satisfied stomach are crucial for children to be successful learners,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.

Parents or guardians can apply for free or reduced status at any time throughout the year.

Click here for an application.

