Shelby County has a wave of economic development

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - A surge of economic development is coming to Shelby County, with two businesses set to open soon.

A Dollar General outside of Shelbyville and a drive through, named Burger Base, near Shelbina.

“Anytime we get a new business in a small county like ours it’s very exciting,” said Shelby County Commissioner Glenn Eagan.

Shelby County Officials said this wave of economic development is what the community needs.

“There are people in Shelbyville without transportation, so it’s very difficult for them to get even to Shelbina for groceries,” said Wendy Brumbaugh Shelby County Economic Developing Director. “So they’ll have access to that now and that’s really important.”

Eagan said these 2 businesses opening will save the residents in Shelby County gas.

He said a lot of people have to drive over 10 miles for groceries, but these added additions will make life easier for the locals.

Both businesses have a long way to go before they’re ready to open.

Officials said they hope the Dollar General will be done by Spring.

There are no exact dates for when the drive thru will open.

