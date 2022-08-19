Strong Storms Possible This Evening

After a stretch of quiet weather days this week, conditions will become a bit more active Friday and Saturday. A low pressure system over the Northern Great Plains/Midwest will move into the region through the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. While a few showers or storms are possible during the morning hours, the main threat will arise during the late afternoon and evening hours following some dry time and sunshine in the afternoon.

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms Friday evening, with gusty winds and small hail being the main risks. Later into the overnight hours, the severe threat will begin to decline due to the loss of energy provided by daytime heating. However, a few showers or weak storms may linger overnight. Heading into Saturday, the cold front associated with the low pressure system will push through, bringing a renewed chance for scattered thunderstorms. The severe threat remains for Saturday, although there is less confidence in storms becoming severe Saturday. There is just a level 1 out of 5 risk on Saturday. Conditions dry out Sunday with highs in the low 80′s.

