Weather Alert for Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday there will be some scattered showers in the area. There is a level 1 risk for severe storms. I have that area outlined in this shaded green area. I feel like the main threat would be to the east of the green line that I have drawn on the picture. Primary threats would be strong wind and some hail. The threat for tornadoes would be very very low. The threat would be limited to a window from noon until 6:00 PM Saturday. The storms should be moving to the east and out of our region by 6 PM. So Saturday night activities should be pretty dry. Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend, with low relative humidity and high temperatures topping out into the low 80s. Next week is quiet and dry with a slow warming trend, high temps will be topping out in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.