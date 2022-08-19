WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 18) QND Raiders Ready To Hit The Soccer Pitch For “Blue & Gold” And The QHS Blue Devils Are Focused In On The “Blue & White” Game Set For Flinn On Friday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - With the start of the IHSA regular season now less than a week away, the Quincy Notre Dame soccer team is ready to hit the pitch this evening for their final team scrimmage of the pre-season. The Annual “Blue & Gold” game is on tap for tonight at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The players will certainly be ready to showcase their talents as they continue to prepare to face Peoria-Notre Dame in their 2022 season opener on Monday in “The Gem City.” Before the “Blue & Gold” game, the Raiders held their annual “Picture Day” gathering at 10th & Jackson. That’s where the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QND seniors Jake Hoyt and Tanner Anderson to get their thoughts on the upcoming soccer season for the Raiders. We’ll have the latest...

At Flinn Memorial Stadium, the Quincy Blue Devils football team continues to prepare for their season opener set for August 26 against the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. Last season, QHS lost against QND 40-20 during their annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry battle on the turf at Flinn. Before QHS faces the “Blue & Gold” next Friday, they’ll hit the gridiron in less than 24 hours for their annual “Blue & White” game. The traditional team scrimmage will get underway after 6:00 p.m. with players trying their best to showcase their skills on the turf in front of head coach Rick Little and his staff. With a number of starting positions still up for grabs, a solid performance during Friday’s team scrimmage could help nail down a starting position for a few players still fighting for playing time on the Quincy roster this season. Also, earlier today, Adon Byquist announced officially (via his Social Media platform) that he’ll be playing at the Wide Receiver spot this fall instead of the Quarterback position. The talented Blue Devil junior started at QB last season for QHS. Byquist also announced that he made the move (to wide receiver) --for the good of the team. We’ll check in with Mr. Byquist and get his thoughts on where the team is mentally right now --just 8 days before their 2022 IHSA season opener.