WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 18) QND “Blue & Gold” Soccer Game Ends In A 1-1 Tie And The Pittsfield Saukees Are Set To Open The IHSA Football Season Against Athens On August 26 QND Lady Raiders Volleyball: Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Breaks Down Wednesday’s “Blue & Gold”

Jake Hoyt Tallies A Goal During QND's "Blue & Gold" Soccer Game