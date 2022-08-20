Another Dry Stretch to Begin

After a few areas received some beneficial rain Saturday afternoon, another stretch of dry weather is set to begin. The low pressure system that brought Saturday’s showers and storms will slowly move east on Sunday. This will lead to some clouds to start the day, but sunshine will fill in through the afternoon hours. High temperatures will rise into the low 80′s.

Heading into the work week, a ridge of high pressure will move overhead. This will keep skies generally clear for much of the week with seasonable mid-August temperatures. High temps will rise slightly heading into the end of the week as the high pressure system begins to slide East. This may begin to introduce the next chance of a shower or storm for the region. However, most of the upcoming week will remain dry.

