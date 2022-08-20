Hundreds attend Ethan’s Rodeo to honor little boy, fund cancer research

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A rodeo in Palmyra, Missouri is hoping to raise awareness for a lesser known childhood cancer.

The annual Ethan’s Rodeo raises money to find a cure for neuroblastoma. Ethan Weiman was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2007 right when he turned two years old.

“He watched a lot of movies and some of them were horse movies and cowboy movies,” said Ethan’s father, David Weiman.

He said Ethan put up a hard fight and even was declared cancer free in 2008. But the cancer quickly returned, taking his life.

“Tried a couple of things that were very experimental at the time, but unfortunately weren’t able to cure the disease,” David said. “He passed away right before you turn five.”

David said treatment for neuroblastoma is very experimental.

“The frontline treatment is really harsh and toxic,” Weiman said. “It’s old school chemotherapy and cancer treatment like you think about.”

That’s why he and his wife, Alicia, started Ethan’s Rodeo to help raise money to find a cure and honor their son who wanted to be a cowboy. It features rodeo clown acts, bull riding, live music and more.

“I think I’m gonna have a lot of fun here and I’m excited to see the bulls here,” said Walker Hays, a second-grader from LaGrange.

All proceeds from the rodeo are donated to neuroblastoma research. The Weiman’s have raised more than $300,00 over the last 12 years and got more than $500,000 in matching funds.

“Whether it’s childhood cancer or adult cancer, it’s just hit so many people in our area, that I just hope that they can find something and I’m just glad that we can support this cause and hopefully not have any parent have to go through this,” said Palmyra resident Michele Hopson.

The rodeo continues through tomorrow with pony rides and some live music.

