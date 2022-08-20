New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a new micro-Brewery coming to downtown Hannibal and the future owners are sharing their plans for opening.

Three friends out of Hannibal own the Great River Brewing Company.

They plan to buy the Planter’s Barn Theater where actor Richard Garey performs as “Mark Twain Himself.”

Garey said he has owned the theater for 20 years and will continue his acting on cruise ships and at other venues.

“I love this building,” Garey said. “I love the downtown and this was built in 1849 so it needs to be preserved. Mark Twain was in here many times.”

Brewing company owner Mike McKenzie said he’s looking forward to becoming a part of the downtown community.

“So we started brewing, we started licensing, and the opportunity came available with Richard’s retirement that we thought ‘Hey, we have to capitalize.’ We look forward to being a part of downtown and helping it grow,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said they plan to purchase the theater in December and will start construction in the spring.

He said they will be hosting “pop up” style events until then.

