New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a new micro-Brewery coming to downtown Hannibal and the future owners are sharing their plans for opening.

Three friends out of Hannibal own the Great River Brewing Company.

They plan to buy the Planter’s Barn Theater where actor Richard Garey performs as “Mark Twain Himself.”

Garey said he has owned the theater for 20 years and will continue his acting on cruise ships and at other venues.

“I love this building,” Garey said. “I love the downtown and this was built in 1849 so it needs to be preserved. Mark Twain was in here many times.”

Brewing company owner Mike McKenzie said he’s looking forward to becoming a part of the downtown community.

“So we started brewing, we started licensing, and the opportunity came available with Richard’s retirement that we thought ‘Hey, we have to capitalize.’ We look forward to being a part of downtown and helping it grow,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said they plan to purchase the theater in December and will start construction in the spring.

He said they will be hosting “pop up” style events until then.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
33619 250th Street LaGrange
Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

Latest News

New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
Hundreds attend Ethan’s Rodeo to honor little boy, fund cancer research
Hundreds attend Ethan’s Rodeo to honor little boy, fund cancer research
ethans rodeo Hannibal
Hundreds attend Ethan’s Rodeo to honor little boy, fund cancer research
Macomb Police release photos in shots fired investigation
Macomb Police release photos in shots fired investigation