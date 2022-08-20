WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 19) QND Raiders Football Team Starting To Focus In On Next Friday’s “Crosstown Showdown” While Quincy High Prepares For Their Annual Blue & White Game At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QND Quarterback Jackson Stratton Held Out Of Action At The "Blue & Gold" Game Tonight!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big night for high school football fans across the Tri-States! Jamborees and team scrimmages are taking place in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois as area prep football teams start to prepare for the start of the regular season next week. That’s the case for the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. This evening at Advance Physical Therapy Field, the annual “Blue & Gold” game is scheduled to get underway at at 5:00 p.m. on the turf. Next Friday, Quincy Notre Dame will play host to Quincy High in the annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry game. QND head coach Jack Cornell shared a few thoughts on that highly anticipated match-up earlier today along with senior quarterback Jackson Stratton.

At Flinn Memorial Stadium, the Quincy High football team will also be on the turf showcasing the strength of their offensive and defensive unit’s during the squads annual “Blue & White” game. The traditional team scrimmage will get underway at 7:30 p.m. for the Varsity team. Second year QB Bradyn Little will be directing the QHS offense this season with last year’s starting quarterback, junior Adon Byquist, now lining up at Wide Receiver in 2022. We’ll check in with Quincy’s standout offensive lineman Chris Flachs about the excitement that surrounds playing in the “Blue & White” tonight.

The Hawks will field teams in sprint football, men’s and women’s wrestling and men’s and women’s swimming for the first time this year. That brings the total of sports teams offered at QU to 14 for men and 12 for women.

