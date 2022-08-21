Fort Madison holds End of Summer bash

Fort Madison locals had some fun at a block party put together by the community on Saturday.
Fort Madison locals had some fun at a block party put together by the community on Saturday.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison locals had some fun at a block party put together by the community on Saturday.

Their End of Summer Bash took place on Avenue G.

It was also the first public event for Mela’s Kitchen, a new Mexican Food truck based in Lee County.

Chris Swed, event organizer and owner of Fort Madison coffee shop Swed & Co., said celebrating with a party is just another way to bring the community together.

“I think the community has a really unique situation. We’re all in a amazingly beautiful town, there’s all sorts of incredible people here and any time you can get an excuse to get everyone together and just hang out, it seems like the thing to do,” Swed said. “It just seemed like the right time and a good opportunity just to throw a party.”

Swed said he hopes to hold more block parties like this in the area in the future.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty
33619 250th Street LaGrange
Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.
Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt, left, speaks with Karen Blackledge ahead of a...
Judge denies Blackledge motion to withdraw guilty plea
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

The Lee County Community continued their festival season Saturday night with the Keokuk Rollin’...
Keokuk Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival promotes tourism in the Tri-States
GFL
J&J’s Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
WGEM Sports Team Is Ready To Go On "Football Friday Night!"
WGEM Sports At ten: Friday (August 19)
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Focus In On Season-Opener Next Week Against QHS
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 19)