Fort Madison holds End of Summer bash

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison locals had some fun at a block party put together by the community on Saturday.

Their End of Summer Bash took place on Avenue G.

It was also the first public event for Mela’s Kitchen, a new Mexican Food truck based in Lee County.

Chris Swed, event organizer and owner of Fort Madison coffee shop Swed & Co., said celebrating with a party is just another way to bring the community together.

“I think the community has a really unique situation. We’re all in a amazingly beautiful town, there’s all sorts of incredible people here and any time you can get an excuse to get everyone together and just hang out, it seems like the thing to do,” Swed said. “It just seemed like the right time and a good opportunity just to throw a party.”

Swed said he hopes to hold more block parties like this in the area in the future.

