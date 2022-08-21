J&J’s Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The garbage pickup service in Pike County has changed and has some Pittsfield residents upset.

In Pittsfield, the two main providers, Area Disposal and Trash Queen were recently bought out by Canadian-based garbage pickup service, Green For Life, claiming that the prices have nearly doubled in the span of one month.

Pittsfield residents, Tom Baldwin, Jodie Glenn and Dalton Kissinger all live in the same neighborhood.

They said when they saw the trash pickup bill GFL was charging, they were initially shocked.

“I was disappointed,” Glenn said. “I was upset, the lack of communication, not even an initial communication.”

Kissinger said his bill doubled stating GFL purposely bought out all of the Pittsfield garbage picked services and monopolized the area.

“I don’t see how people can afford it,” Kissinger said. “To me, it’s ridiculous they can just skyrocket the prices like that.”

Glenn said she understands with inflation prices are going up, but said this price hike was too extreme.

“Previously my bill had gone up, but not as dramatic as this,” Glenn said. “And it was over a 6 to 8 month span. Not this dramatic.”

They say they all used Trash Queen before it was bought out and paid a flat rate of $70.00 every third month.

They said they were all paying different prices for GFL with Kissinger paying $135, Baldwin $150 and Glenn a little above $150.

Kissinger said cancelling GFL was a headache.

“Whenever I called to cancel, it took me three days to get a hold of somebody,” Kissinger said.

Resident Josh Allen said he wanted to do something about this upset in not just Pittsfield, but all over Pike and parts of Scott County.

Just last month, he quit his full-time job to start his trash pickup business, J&J’s Disposal, charging his clients in Pike County $85 every three months..

“I figured I could do it around the same price as Trash Queen,” Allen said.

He said through word-of-mouth and Facebook, already hundreds have signed up for his pickup service.

“Right now, I can go up to another 6 or 7 or 800 and handle it,” Allen said.

Allen is picking up using a pull trailer. He said he has a garbage truck and dumpster on order.

He said he is serving parts of Pike County and would consider branching out to Scott County.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said he plans to speak with GFL next week.

“I spoke with the GFL representative earlier this week,” Mendenhall said. “He knew, he was aware of the issues.”

Mendenhall said giving GFL the benefit of the doubt, they are still a new service and big corporation that is unaware of the pricing in Pittsfield. He said in the meeting he will discuss lowering rates and inquire why pricing is different for some residents.

