Keokuk Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival promotes tourism in the Tri-States

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Lee County Community continued their festival season Saturday night with the Keokuk Rollin’ on the River.

The 34th annual Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival kicked Friday night with music and food for the Lee County community to enjoy.

Organizers said it’s bringing in some tourism to the area, along with some local faces.

Event organizer and committee chairman Randy Fish thinks that’s because they’re one of the last blues festivals in the Tri-State area.

“There used to be a blues festival in Fort Madison, and that kind of thing and we were surrounded by blues festivals and we’re the last one’s left of blues festivals, anywise and just live music, you probably know it’s a lot more entertaining than listening to the radio,” Randy said.

On Sunday, they held a harmonica workshop for children to enjoy and learn about blues music.

Event organizer Irene Fish said that she’d like to see more interest from the younger demographic at next year’s festival.

“Blues fans kind of tend to be older and what we really need to keep these things going are younger people,” Irene said

She’d like to see more genres of music, outside of blues, playing at next year’s festival, in hopes of attracting younger people.

Samuel Gilbert has been driving for United American Cab for ten years.

He said he’s seen many people from out of town coming to Keokuk just for the festival, and he thinks that’s helping the local economy.

“It’s good for the economy all around, because, you know, they pay me and I spend my money right here in town, you know, with most local businesses here,” Gilbert said. “As many people as we can get to to come into these events, the better off we are.”

Fish said anyone wishing to donate to the blues festival organization can reach out the organization team on the Rollin’ on the River Facebook page.

