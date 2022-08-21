MoDOT: Road closures in Rall County

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Anna Brandon
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - MoDOT crews will perform culvert replacements on Route F in Ralls County. See below for locations and additional information:

  • 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 22, the road will be closed, starting at Salem Lane and ending at Buffalo Lane.
  • 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 23-24, the road will be closed starting at Kingbird Lane and ending at Route C.
  • 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 25, the road will be closed from Bridgewater Lane to Finch Lane.
  • 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 29, the road will be closed from Finch Lane to Hays Creek Lane.
  • 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 30, the road will be closed, starting at Hummingbird Lane and ending at Audrain 572.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

Latest News

Mid 80s will be the norm this week
Widespread rain not hopeful for now
Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
Keokuk Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival promotes tourism in the Tri-States
Keokuk Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival promotes tourism in the Tri-States
Fort Madison holds ‘End of Summer Bash’
Fort Madison holds ‘End of Summer Bash’