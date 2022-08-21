MoDOT: Road closures in Rall County

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - MoDOT crews will perform culvert replacements on Route F in Ralls County. See below for locations and additional information:

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 22, the road will be closed, starting at Salem Lane and ending at Buffalo Lane.

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 23-24, the road will be closed starting at Kingbird Lane and ending at Route C.

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 25, the road will be closed from Bridgewater Lane to Finch Lane.

7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 29, the road will be closed from Finch Lane to Hays Creek Lane.

7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 30, the road will be closed, starting at Hummingbird Lane and ending at Audrain 572.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

