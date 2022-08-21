New, large playground taking shape in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Illinois (WGEM) - With a population under 3,000, Hamilton Park District accompanied 90 acres of land and is looking to attract more to it.

In late July, volunteers began installing what will be the most up-to-date playground in the city, if not, all of Hancock County. Park Board President Wade Plowman said this has been in the works for between five and seven years.

Plowman said the new equipment at Gordon’s Grove will add to the pride of Hamilton.

“It gives us something because even though we’re a small town, we have an awesome play structure that you would find in a much larger city,” Plowman said.

Plowman said the equipment was paid for by the park district and cost about $150,000. Having volunteers build it, Plowman said, is saving the park district thousands of dollars in labor costs. Once completed, the playground will stand 30-feet tall and about 60-feet wide.

“We’re very fortunate to have some awesome guys that have been helping out every single morning for the last five or six weeks,” Plowman said. “They have saved us over $40,000 in what it would have costed to install this.”

One volunteer, Roger Macdermott, said he and a crew of three or four others are usually working on the playground up to five hours per day, seven days per week.

“We get four or five panels on everyday, then day after day it’s actually gotten pretty good and I’d say we’re probably more than halfway done,” Macdermott said.

Just over one year ago, Bocephus Casey took the helm as Park Supervisor. Other volunteers called Casey the backbone of the project.

Casey said he’s been obsessed with the parks since he moved to Hamilton eight years ago. Getting to add to it, he said he expects the park to draw a crowd from nearby towns. Gordon’s Grove already has updated basketball courts, a frisbee golf course and wooden playground.

“Fort Madison YMCA was here last week and I think there were over 60 kids at this park alone,” Casey said. “I think you’ll see more of that, you’ll see more towns coming to visit Hamilton and bringing classes of kids to enjoy the park.”

Casey said he anticipants completing the playground sometime in October. It is set to include a rock climbing wall, numerous slides, climbing structures and a rope climb. The next step is a matter of creating more parking.

