Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting

Brendan Schroder
Brendan Schroder(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An 18-year-old Quincy man has been arrested following an early morning shooting outside a Quincy bar, according to police.

Quincy Police reported that Brendan Schroder, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and un-lawful use of a weapon following an incident at 2:28 a.m. outside 510 Jersey St.

Police said a man and a woman were sent to Blessing Hospital with gunshot wounds; however, neither injuries were life threatening.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

