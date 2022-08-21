Widespread rain not hopeful for now

Mid 80s will be the norm this week
Mid 80s will be the norm this week(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It looks like we’re going to be stuck in a little bit of a dry stretch for the region. There’s not much showing up in the way of measurable rainfall or any real active weather for the next 48 hours. Temperatures will be running close to what is normal for this time of year in the mid-80s for a pretty good stretch. I guess that is good news that we do not have scorching temps with things being so dry for most of us. We are starting to see some inklings of some shower and thunderstorm activity on Thursday. But not all forecast models are in agreement with this potential, we will keep an eye on that. The next real decent or strong shot at some rain looks like it is next weekend into early next week. Southern McDonough county, south of Macomb saw some pretty decent rainfall on Saturday, a fairly strong thunderstorm dropped down inch and a half to 2 inches of rain while most of the Tri-State area was out of luck in the rain department on Saturday. Drought and abnormally dry conditions will begin to spread over most the area if we do not see rain by next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

Latest News

Evening Weather 08-20-2022
Evening Weather 08-20-2022
Generally dry conditions are expected through much of the week.
Another Dry Stretch to Begin
Severe threat is possible Saturday Afternoon and evening
Weather Alert for Saturday
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning