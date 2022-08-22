3 arrested in Pike Co. after smuggling meth into jail

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - 3 people were arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail on Aug. 17.

Officers found that inmates that were working as trustees had smuggled meth into the Pike County Jail Facility.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported that none of the meth actually made it into the jail cells.

Officers arrested Sarah M. Burton, 34, of Manchester, Illinois, on for bringing contraband into a penal institution, unlawful delivery of meth and unlawful possession of meth.

Richard S. Burton, 41, of Manchester was arrested for bringing contraband into a penal institution, unlawful delivery of meth, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested James R. Merryman, 55, of Pittsfield, Illinois, on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

