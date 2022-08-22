3 arrested in Pike Co. after smuggling meth into jail

Pike Co. Arrests
Pike Co. Arrests(Pike Co. Sheriffs office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - 3 people were arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail on Aug. 17.

Officers found that inmates that were working as trustees had smuggled meth into the Pike County Jail Facility.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported that none of the meth actually made it into the jail cells.

Officers arrested Sarah M. Burton, 34, of Manchester, Illinois, on for bringing contraband into a penal institution, unlawful delivery of meth and unlawful possession of meth.

Richard S. Burton, 41, of Manchester was arrested for bringing contraband into a penal institution, unlawful delivery of meth, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested James R. Merryman, 55, of Pittsfield, Illinois, on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident

Latest News

Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Now that students are back in classrooms across Quincy, QPS officials say they’ve spent the...
QPS unveils new security improvements
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
School Security prepped for the school year
QPS unveils new security improvements