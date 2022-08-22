Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 21st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Liz McReynolds
Jane Wolf
Susie Schoonover
Joyce Terwelp
Julie Curry
Bud Hoener
Kathy Hoener
Ashley Epperson
Alexis Vaughn
Tina Stock
Heather Williams
Ronna Schroder
Bill Markword
Elaine Gorrell
Logan Steinkamp
Marcia Lucas
Stephanie Foulk
Macie Howe
Kelly Murphy
Shirley Laird
Tressa Sharkey
Kendra Lilly
Justin Boone
Sarah Hovendon
Elizabeth Tobin
Alex Oenning
Nick Doellman
Dawn Smith
Janie Harker
Christopher Fox
Jace Hall
Sarah Venvertloh
Lisa McLaren
Barbara Stolle
Dorothy Finn
Donna Howe
Betty Fulton Yager
ANNIVERSARIES
Peggy & Brian Duesterhaus
Joe & Marcia Moulden
Darrell & Nancy Wilson
Larry & Donna Troxel
Joe & Nortia Hammond