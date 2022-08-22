Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 22nd, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jesse Risley

Bill Parks

Tom Swick

Paysley Rose Tenk

Jill Wegs

Jacob Sparrow

Debbie Harrison

Bill Allen

Cassidy Huber

Courtney Huber

Lee Pryor III

Samantha Smith

Erin Harrison

Connie Allison

Zach Crossan

Timmy Lucas

Chris Wegs

Diana Winking

Eileen Malone

Virginia Hundley

Jeff Hirt

Nick Guarino

Rylan Sapp

Terry Massey

Hurley Maloney

ANNIVERSARIES

Steve & Tammie Rutledge

Dennis & Michelle Allen

Mike & Marsha Davey

Greg & Rhonda Albers

Gary & Marcia Richmiller