Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured, the patrol said.(MSHP)
By Gabe Swartz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision with a rock bluff and the death of passenger Thomas Mckown, 58.

Mckown was pronounced dead by a coroner a few hours after the accident.

The driver and two others were moderately injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident

Latest News

Those killed were identified as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois;...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
Credit card debt
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot