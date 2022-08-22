Bond for accused gunman set at $350K

QUINCY (WGEM) - An 18-year-old Quincy man accused of firing a gun outside a Quincy bar over the weekend made his first appearance Monday afternoon in Adams County Court.

Brendan Schroder appeared in custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Judge Tad Brenner read the lone charge against Schroder, which alleges he knowingly discharged a firearm in the direction of another person. Schroder is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony punishable by a sentence of between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a fine of up to $25,000.

The shooting is alleged to have happened at 2:28 a.m. Sunday outside Port’s Place, 510 Jersey St., in a parking lot behind the bar. Police say a prior argument led to the shooting. A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to Blessing Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Brenner set bond at $350,000 in the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Parker had asked for bond to be set at $500,000, citing two previous juvenile convictions.

Brenner also appointed Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt to represent Schroder, who is next due to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

