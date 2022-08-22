Dry soil conditions developing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our current weather regime is rather quiet and tranquil. Under normal circumstances this would be a really nice forecast. However, currently we are seeing a lack of rainfall beginning to cause some challenges across the region. Parts of the Tri-State are already in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. You can see on the map where those locations are. The next Drought Monitor map will be released Thursday. the updated map will take into account any rainfall that falls through Tuesday which looks to be zero for us.

The column on the far right is rain recorded at Quincy's Airport (Max Inman)

Thursday we are still seeing more than one forecast model predicting rain with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. With a better shot of showers and thunderstorms rolling through the region on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.