Dry soil conditions developing

The Drought Monitor Map is updated weekly.
The Drought Monitor Map is updated weekly.(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our current weather regime is rather quiet and tranquil. Under normal circumstances this would be a really nice forecast. However, currently we are seeing a lack of rainfall beginning to cause some challenges across the region. Parts of the Tri-State are already in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. You can see on the map where those locations are. The next Drought Monitor map will be released Thursday. the updated map will take into account any rainfall that falls through Tuesday which looks to be zero for us.

The column on the far right is rain recorded at Quincy's Airport
The column on the far right is rain recorded at Quincy's Airport(Max Inman)

Thursday we are still seeing more than one forecast model predicting rain with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. With a better shot of showers and thunderstorms rolling through the region on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
High pressure overhead will lead to generally clear skies and calm weather this week.
Seasonable Weather Continues
Temps will be slightly warmer than normal on Thursday
The forecast does not look hopeful for rain