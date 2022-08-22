The forecast does not look hopeful for rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Things are not looking hopeful for any real significant moisture for the Tri-State area. We will start to see additional areas added to the drought monitor. Parts of the tri-state area right now are under a moderate drought or abnormally dry. The drought areas are in parts of Lee County and northern Hancock and northern McDonough County. Southern McDonough County did see some decent rainfall but northern McDonough was a little bit left out. I believe at the end of this week if we don’t see some changes in the forecast more of the Tri-State area will be under abnormally dry conditions. If there is a little bit of a silver lining at least the temperatures are not scorching. Temps are running close to what is normal in the mid 80s for this week. There’s a slight warming trend with temperatures will top out around 87 degrees on Thursday. But still things look awfully dry there are a few forecast models that are hinting at the potential for some rain on Thursday and then again late this weekend and Monday.

