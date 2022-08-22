The forecast does not look hopeful for rain

Temps will be slightly warmer than normal on Thursday
Temps will be slightly warmer than normal on Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Things are not looking hopeful for any real significant moisture for the Tri-State area. We will start to see additional areas added to the drought monitor. Parts of the tri-state area right now are under a moderate drought or abnormally dry. The drought areas are in parts of Lee County and northern Hancock and northern McDonough County. Southern McDonough County did see some decent rainfall but northern McDonough was a little bit left out. I believe at the end of this week if we don’t see some changes in the forecast more of the Tri-State area will be under abnormally dry conditions. If there is a little bit of a silver lining at least the temperatures are not scorching. Temps are running close to what is normal in the mid 80s for this week. There’s a slight warming trend with temperatures will top out around 87 degrees on Thursday. But still things look awfully dry there are a few forecast models that are hinting at the potential for some rain on Thursday and then again late this weekend and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

Latest News

Mid 80s will be the norm this week
Widespread rain not hopeful for now
Evening Weather 08-20-2022
Evening Weather 08-20-2022
Generally dry conditions are expected through much of the week.
Another Dry Stretch to Begin
Severe threat is possible Saturday Afternoon and evening
Weather Alert for Saturday