Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy is another step closer to having a children’s museum after a golf fundraiser Monday.

Organizers said 108 golfers came out to the Quincy Country Club for the inaugural charity golf classic.

They said they hope to raise somewhere in the 10 to $30,000 range.

Executive Director Amy Peters said the money raised Monday helps them not only offer the programming around the area but also renovate their building at 230 North 3rd Street.

“We have started construction earlier this year, you’ll notice some developments taking place down there with demolition starting soon on our one story building and we’re working with a few different design firms to work out the interior renderings and designs,” Peters said.

Peters said they will also be launching a major fundraising campaign around the first part of 2023.

