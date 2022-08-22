Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum

Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum.
Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy is another step closer to having a children’s museum after a golf fundraiser Monday.

Organizers said 108 golfers came out to the Quincy Country Club for the inaugural charity golf classic.

They said they hope to raise somewhere in the 10 to $30,000 range.

Executive Director Amy Peters said the money raised Monday helps them not only offer the programming around the area but also renovate their building at 230 North 3rd Street.

“We have started construction earlier this year, you’ll notice some developments taking place down there with demolition starting soon on our one story building and we’re working with a few different design firms to work out the interior renderings and designs,” Peters said.

Peters said they will also be launching a major fundraising campaign around the first part of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

The Drought Monitor Map is updated weekly.
Dry soil conditions developing
School starts this Wednesday for students, parents, and staff in Hannibal.
Hannibal teachers prepare for school to start
Shots fired outside of Ports Place.
Bond for accused gunman set at $350K
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot