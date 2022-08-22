Hannibal Aquatic Center closes out season

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With school starting this week, the Hannibal Aquatic Center closed out its summer 2022 season on Sunday.

Aquatic Center Manager Jenna McDonald said Sunday’s closing day drew a steady crowd, which was the case for the whole summer. She said the influx in summertime sunshine and special events the center hosted lead to one of the better seasonal turnouts.

“The weather’s been exceptionally great this summer with not a lot of rain days, so I think that’s helped with our numbers and it’s just been pretty full most days and it’s been a great safe summer,” McDonald said.

The Aquatic Center opened May 28 and hosted many youth activities like Mermaid/Shark School, Cardboard Boat Races and regular swim lessons.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.