Hannibal teachers prepare for school to start

School starts this Wednesday for students, parents, and staff in Hannibal.
School starts this Wednesday for students, parents, and staff in Hannibal.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With school starting Wednesday for students, parents, and staff in Hannibal, this year teachers are taking a different approach in training before students come back.

It’s been two years since these teachers had a new teacher back to school workshop.

Since the pandemic, the Hannibal School District shifted how they prepare teachers for the school year.

A big point school officials are making to their staff is that they take care of themselves.

“The big push is taking care of ourselves, getting to know our kids, building relationships and those things will come naturally when you put your students and yourself first because in order to be great at all of those things you really do have to be healthy and take care of yourself,” said 4th grade teacher at Stowell Elementary Courtney Mann.

Hannibal School District hired 41 new teachers this year.

School officials are hoping this form of training helps teachers through out the school year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Schroder
Quincy man arrested following early morning shooting
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
brewing great river
New microbrewery to open in the Hannibal Planter’s Barn Theater
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum.
Golf fundraiser held for Quincy Children’s Museum
The Drought Monitor Map is updated weekly.
Dry soil conditions developing
Shots fired outside of Ports Place.
Bond for accused gunman set at $350K
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot