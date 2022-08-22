Hannibal teachers prepare for school to start

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With school starting Wednesday for students, parents, and staff in Hannibal, this year teachers are taking a different approach in training before students come back.

It’s been two years since these teachers had a new teacher back to school workshop.

Since the pandemic, the Hannibal School District shifted how they prepare teachers for the school year.

A big point school officials are making to their staff is that they take care of themselves.

“The big push is taking care of ourselves, getting to know our kids, building relationships and those things will come naturally when you put your students and yourself first because in order to be great at all of those things you really do have to be healthy and take care of yourself,” said 4th grade teacher at Stowell Elementary Courtney Mann.

Hannibal School District hired 41 new teachers this year.

School officials are hoping this form of training helps teachers through out the school year.

