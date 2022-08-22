Hospital Report: August 22, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
David Bruce Trone, 71, of Keokuk, died August 17 in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home
Kenneth E. Robertson, age 89, of Quincy, died on August 20 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Daisy L. Palmer, age 80, formerly of Quincy, died on August 21 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Lesley J. Heaton, 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 20 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Kristi Edith Ruxlow, age 88, of Quincy, died August 19 in Adams Pointe Assisted Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Births:
Hannibal Regional Hospital reports
Rebecca and Gregory Jennings of Bowling Green, MO....boy
Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, IL....boy
Trang Hoang and Jordan Gosney of Hannibal, MO....boy
Haley and Edras Moran of New London, MO.....boy
Elizabeth and Andrew Eisenbeiss of Canton, MO.....boy
Kathleen and Mitchell Crane of Hannibal, MO....boy
Brooke Thomure and Christian Williams of Hannibal, MO....boy
Karissa Justice of Canton, MO....boy
Onnitcha and Ryan Smith of Detroit, IL....boy
Samantha Jennings and Bailie Rethorn of Palmyra, MO....boy
Mackenzie and Wyatt Miller of Palmyra, MO.....girl
Aryssa Bliss and Tytus Huggins of Bowling Green, MO....boy