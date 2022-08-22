Hospital Report: August 22, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

David Bruce Trone, 71, of Keokuk, died August 17 in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home

Kenneth E. Robertson, age 89, of Quincy, died on August 20 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Daisy L. Palmer, age 80, formerly of Quincy, died on August 21 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Lesley J. Heaton, 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 20 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Kristi Edith Ruxlow, age 88, of Quincy, died August 19 in Adams Pointe Assisted Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Hannibal Regional Hospital reports

Rebecca and Gregory Jennings of Bowling Green, MO....boy

Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, IL....boy

Trang Hoang and Jordan Gosney of Hannibal, MO....boy

Haley and Edras Moran of New London, MO.....boy

Elizabeth and Andrew Eisenbeiss of Canton, MO.....boy

Kathleen and Mitchell Crane of Hannibal, MO....boy

Brooke Thomure and Christian Williams of Hannibal, MO....boy

Karissa Justice of Canton, MO....boy

Onnitcha and Ryan Smith of Detroit, IL....boy

Samantha Jennings and Bailie Rethorn of Palmyra, MO....boy

Mackenzie and Wyatt Miller of Palmyra, MO.....girl

Aryssa Bliss and Tytus Huggins of Bowling Green, MO....boy