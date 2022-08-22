Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple shots in the city’s downtown area.

Police said they responded to the area of 900 Hampshire after a shell casing was found. They said an investigation revealed Colby Dedert, 32, fired two shots into the pavement after the gun he was carrying fell off his person around 2:45 a.m..

Police said they arrested Dedert at 6:47 a.m. while responding to reports of a white male who appeared to be drunk with a gun in their waistband in the area of 17th and State Street.

Police said Dedert is lodged at the Adams County Jail for Obstructing Identification and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm pending formal charges.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.