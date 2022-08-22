Patchy Fog for Monday Morning

Areas of patchy fog have developed across the region to begin Monday.
Areas of patchy fog have developed across the region to begin Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High pressure overhead has led to clear skies, calm winds and cool conditions to spread through the Tri-States Monday morning. These conditions are ideal for the development of areas of dense fog, especially in river valleys that usually see fog development. Use extra caution if headed out the door early Monday morning.

As the sun rises, fog will burn off fairly quickly, leading to mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day despite some afternoon cumulus clouds. Temperatures will be a degree or two below normal, but otherwise seasonable conditions will prevail. These conditions will last through much of the week, along with a gradual warming trend. There will be a chance for a stray shower or storm Thursday along a weak cold front, but the forecast is looking generally dry for most. This may be worrisome for some considering moderate drought persists across the Northern tier of the Tri-States.

