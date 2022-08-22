Planning underway to bring new hotel to Rushville

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSHVILLE, Illinois (WGEM) - Plans are in the works to develop a new hotel in Rushville. It’s something that Schuyler County Economic Development Commission (SCEDC) Executive Director Schuyler Isley said has been in the works since 2013.

Planning is still in very early stages.

Isaley said right now there aren’t many overnight options in town, forcing travelers to stay several miles outside of the city.

“We really want to position Schuyler County as a destination, and in order for us really to be able to do that and do it well, we need to have overnight accommodations,” Isley said.

SCEDC is releasing a survey this week to get the community involved. Once results are in, SCEDC will conduct a feasibility study.

The hotel will be located in the Rushville Industry Park on Rodewald Drive, just off of U.S. 67.

“It will likely be a franchise hotel,” Isley said. “Mostly because we need that experience and we need that oversight in order to insure that success for the property.”

When the project was first discussed in 2013, it was estimated the hotel would cost about $2 million, now Isley said it could cost $4 million.

The hotel will be funded by investors. Once the feasibility study is complete, it could be between three and six months before proposals are made.

