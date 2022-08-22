QPS unveils new security improvements

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that students are back in classrooms across Quincy, QPS officials say they’ve spent the summer looking into improving security.

QPS security officials said they meet every year with first responders, principals, and the regional office of education to discuss policies to improve school security.

Security Director Dan Arns said one item they addressed was ensuring that shut offs for water, electricity, or even gas are posted for first responders to ensure they can find them quickly.

They also looked an incidents around the country to find ways to better improve security, such as ensuring entrances are secure.

“It’s always a job to make sure that the doors latch,” Arns said. “Some of the schools are older and they may not, they’re all locked but they may not shut and latch so we always have our guards making rounds to make sure those get latched and shut and if there’s a problem that they immediately report it the maintenance department to make sure it gets repaired.”

He said they also work to keep their guards alert of visitors and students, so if anything concerning happens they can contact the proper resources to address the issue, whether that be the school resource officer for a suspicious visitor, or a councilor to check in on a student.

School resource officers also took the summer to freshen up their skills and learn what to focus on.

School Resource Officer Erin Dusch said they learned new skills such as navigating and familiarizing themselves with the type of social media students use.

Dusch also said they went over solo response as well, which deals with a single officer responding to a threat to the school.

“We’re going to be the first one that gets to the threat,” Dusch said. “The other officers will be coming and a lot of times when we do our trainings, we do a solo type of thing and then we have it where the other officers then arrive and have to find the solo officer and meet up with them to identify the threat.”

She said their department does drills on these and hopes to do more in the future. She said a helpful aspect of this is knowing the layout of the school they are guarding, because it can allow them to respond to areas inside and outside of the school quicker.

