Schuyler County sharpens focus on economic, workforce development

RUSHVILLE, Illinois (WGEM) - In an effort to create a more suitable environment for business startups while also filling open job positions, Schuyler County is revamping their Economic Development Commission (SCEDC).

The Commission’s Executive Director Schuyler Isley said workforce issues have hit communities hard, but for rural areas especially.

“The challenges of rural economic development are bigger than ever,” Isley said. “We’re competing with other locations for a lot of things but mainly workforce.”

The commission took a hiatus to focus on GROW Rushville initiatives. Isley said the commission is now pursuing a different approach for development. An approach centered around a robust workforce that no longer chases one major employer.

“The type of business that lends itself best to a rural economy is an entrepreneurial one where there’s small businesses, where there is a lot of creativity,” Isley said.

One business has felt the effects of rural-living is Kerr Home Center in downtown Rushville. For over 100 years, Kerr has been family-owned and operated, but the need for more employees is present.

Owner Andy Kerr said the pandemic escalated the struggle for small, rural businesses to attract workers.

“Things are getting better, we all struggled there for a little bit,” Kerr said.

Aside from seeking more employees, the pandemic also played havoc on the store’s ability to constantly keep certain products on the shelf. With the addition of SCEDC, Kerr said it will help bring more workers to Rushville and more customers through the door.

“Anytime we can get more people into town to walk in our front door or any of our stores is a positive and essential thing that we need in this community,” Kerr said.

The SCEDC is currently renovating their facility, which is located in the Rushville Police Dept. Upon completion, Isley said computer work stations will be available to assist members with application development, comprehensive workforce training and other skills.

SCEDC recently received a $89,000 grant which is allowing for the improvement of their space at 220 West Washington Street.

For more information or to become a member, call the commission at 309-331-4555.

SCEDC reestablishes themselves with other goals of developing a 40-room hotel and providing broadband service to every address in Schuyler County.

