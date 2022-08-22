Shelby County in desperate need for 911 dispatch operators

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson has been using teachers to fill in the void for their 911 dispatcher shortage, but with school starting back up, the department has been in a bind to find more dispatchers.

Stacy Helmick has been working for the Shelby County 911 dispatch center for over 3 years.

She said she’s helped hundreds of people, but now she needs more staff to help take the load off her job.

“Being shortstopped, people just don’t get that needed break,” said Helmick.

Fredrickson and Helmick said dispatch workers are missing out on holidays and vacations due to their current shortage.

Sheriff Fredrickson said it’s been hard filling these positions because it’s a stressful job and it pays only $12.25 per hour.

“It is concerning, we want to make sure we do our best, even on the Sheriff’s side and the Shelby County 911 side, that we provide services for our community and if we don’t have dispatchers it’s difficult,” said Sheriff Fredrickson.

They currently have eleven 911 dispatchers, both full and part-time.

The department is looking to fill at least four more positions, but said they’ll take whatever they can get.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff Office, anyone looking to apply must be 18 years old, have no criminal record and have at least a high school diploma or GED. You must also have good computer/typing and multi-tasking skills, good communication and customer service skills.

If you apply, you must attend numerous paid training classes in and out of the county, must be able to work any of the 3 shifts per day and work any shift including holidays and weekends.

Applicants may apply from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling in advance to the Shelby County 911 Office at 573-633-1424 or Sheriff’s Office in the courthouse at 573-633-2161.

