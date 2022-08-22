United Way of the Mark Twain Area to launch Women United

United way hosting event to celebrate non-profits
United way hosting event to celebrate non-profits(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The United Way of the Mark Twain Area released on Monday that they are launching a Women United group.

This will provide an opportunity for women in the area to make a difference together.

Women United of the Mark Twain Area will be joining a network of over 70,000 Women United members from chapters all over the nation who are working together to create lasting change to improve communities.

Women United is launching on Sept. 15 during a gathering at the Hannibal Arts Council from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Women in the area are invited to learn more about the new group.

Following the launch, the group will focus on three months of various activities so that women interested in the group can get a feel for what the group does.

To learn more about Women United, visit their website.

