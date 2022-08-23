Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 23rd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
O.E. Cloninger
Norman Clark
Joy Hasting
Doris Garrison
Lisa Massey
Kyle Jacobs
Pat Vogel
Chris Dreyer
Jan Ewalt
Jim Gilbert
Lucas Taber
Dave Eicken
Kim Obert
Zach Coniglio
Chris Humke
Codilynn Rose Lehner
Jerry Peters
Mary Jane Clark
Kim Daggett
Tammy Fenton Chrisholm
Jacob Hobson
Heather Holsted
Edith Thomas
Rosalie Clift
Beverly Berry
Alice Plate
Theresa Roe
Nancy Dobey
Mary Snelson
Jerry Peters
Bob Harris
ANNIVERSARIES
Steve & Carol Eicken
Doug & Eva Groth
Paul & Connie Fisher
Larry & Alice Plate