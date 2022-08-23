Burn ban in place for Hancock County

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - The Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District and the Hamilton Fire Department issued a ban Tuesday on open burnings of any kind.

Steve Siegrist, Fire Chief, stated that there has recently been a small amount of precipitation but is not safe enough for open burnings.

“Once the weather changes and there is adequate hydration of vegetation, we will revisit the burn ban,” Siegrist added.

Illinois drought monitor (National Drought Mitigation Center)

You can monitor drought conditions in Hancock County here.

