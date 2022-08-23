Burn ban in place for Hancock County

Open burning.
Open burning.(Pixabay)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - The Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District and the Hamilton Fire Department issued a ban Tuesday on open burnings of any kind.

Steve Siegrist, Fire Chief, stated that there has recently been a small amount of precipitation but is not safe enough for open burnings.

“Once the weather changes and there is adequate hydration of vegetation, we will revisit the burn ban,” Siegrist added.

Illinois drought monitor
Illinois drought monitor(National Drought Mitigation Center)

You can monitor drought conditions in Hancock County here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.8 FM "SportsCenter"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 22) Part II
Quincy Notre Dame Head Coach Jack Cornell Shares Thoughts On The QHS Football Team
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 22) Part I
Childcare center to open new building
Hannibal childcare center hoping new facility adds more infant care access
BJ Wilson And The QU Hawks Counting On Experience To Help Their Offense Soar In 2022
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 22)