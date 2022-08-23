Edina City Lake gets upgrades

EDINA, Mo (WGEM) - After a long two year project, residents in Knox County, Missouri, are finally able to enjoy the new upgrades to the Edina City Lake.

Some residents said options for activities here are limited and these upgrades to Edina City Lake are welcomed.

“The City Lake project is definitely adding to outdoor options for everyone that lives anywhere near here,” said Edina City Lake Development Member Echo Menges.

Before the sand volleyball court, walking trail and areas to swim, this spot of land was vacant. The land used to be a golf course, but now it’s a place where families can make memories.

“We’ve had quite a few people say that they’re really excited to see something happening out here at this property. Cause it was kind of sitting stagnant and now you’re able to do something,” said Knox County 4-H Council President Chase Brenizer.

City officials wanted to especially give the youth in the community an outdoor space where they can go and play.

“Having these few extra things, places for them to go outside, places for them to play volleyball, go swimming, be with their friends, I think that’s a big perk,” said Menges.

This project was funded in part by a $1,000 matching grant from the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

4-H members and people within the community helped in creating this new space.

People can come to Edina City Lake from sunrise to sunset.

Board members plan to keep developing this area in years to come.

