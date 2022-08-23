Hannibal childcare center hoping new facility adds more infant care access

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the school year get underway for those in Hannibal, some parents might be struggling to find childcare for their kids.

Those at Grow and Learn Preschool on 3101 Market Street said COVID forced many Hannibal childcare facilities to shut down, leaving parents with limited options.

Owner and director Jennifer Miller said currently they can take care of 46 kids ages two through 12 and 16 toddlers and infants. She said a new facility will allow them to take care of 28 more infants and toddlers which will help address a need in the community,

“We were able to accommodate the needs of people that are wanting to go back to work and people that are moving to the community so they can find cares so they are able to go to work,” Miller said.

Assistant director Emma Boleach said the demand for care, especially regarding infants and toddlers, has grown since the pandemic. She said the school has a waiting list that can get up to 100 names long, some leaving parents waiting for as long as a year.

Boleach said increasing the number of kids in their care is a big step forward for them and local parents.

“Infant and toddlers, you only have four kids to a teacher so you have to have more teachers to be with infants and toddlers so there’s a lot more teachers, a lot more care and,” Boleach said.

She said as of now they are waiting for the state to give final approval for the expansion to be declared operational. They said they are hoping to have that by Tuesday so they can have it ready for Wednesday.

Miller said they still have some childcare spots available but with the need being so high, she says anyone interested should reach out to them as soon as possible by calling (573) 221-8701.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.