Hospital Report: August 23, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Crystal James, age 71, of Quincy, died on August 20 in Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Larry Mason, age 72, of Quincy, died on August 18 in Heritage Health in Mt. Sterling, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Hannibal Regional Hospital reports

Hailey and Donald “Connor” Doyle of Hannibal, MO.....girl

Breanna Huff of Palmyra, MO....girl

Caitlin Miller of Monroe City, MO.....girl

Jennifer Rodgers and Jason Saxbury of New London, MO....girl

Kaylee and Antonio Simonetti of Hannibal, MO....girl

Ashley Dyke of Hannibal, MO....girl

Stephanie and Shane Wood of Philadelphia, MO....girl

Makayla Shuck and Cody Clark of Monroe City, MO....girl

Sarah Conrad and James Brown of Hannibal, MO....girl

Jenna and Todd Hendrickson of Payson, IL....girl

Shyre and Roger Abbey of Hannibal, MO....girl

Cierra Sparks and Cody Schwanke of New London, MO...girl

Elizabeth Fitzsimons of Hannibal, MO....girl

Leighan and Darrell Allen of New London, MO....girl

Emma Smith and Harley Miller of Pleasant Hill, IL.....girl

Britne and Tanner O’Brien of Palmyra, MO.....girl

Megan and Nick Paul of Quincy, IL....girl

Marissa David and Brady Sims of Hannibal, MO....boy

Sydney Thomas of Perry, MO....boy

Taylor and Dalton Bainter of Hunnewell, MO...boy

Tessa and Derek Meranda of Center, MO....boy

Gretchen Lockerman and John Sanders of Hannibal, MO....boy

Maranda Goodall of Hannibal, MO....boy

Britney Whittaker and Justin Leffert of Hannibal, MO....boy

Victoria and Gabriel Trujillo of Hannibal, MO....boy

Gayla Hudnut and Jonathan Shumate of Lewistown, MO....boy

Sara and Ryan Jopling of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kristi Cornett and Glenn Niffen of Hannibal, MO....boy

Rachel Koch and Lane Helm of Shelbina, MO....boy

Danielle and Brady Ruby of Hannibal, MO....boy

Sarah and Jarrod Spurgeon of New London, MO....boy

Sabrina Pryor and Logan Waid of Philadelphia, MO....boy

Hannah and David Williams of Eolia, MO....boy

Kristian and Blake Calvert of Hannibal, MO....boy