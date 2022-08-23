Kahoka Fire Department seeks young volunteers

KAHOKA, Mo (WGEM) - When you call the fire department, you expect a quick response, but the Kahoka Fire Department warns that they need more firefighters to maintain quality service.

A lot of these volunteers have to drive upwards of an hour to meet other firefighters on scene when emergency calls come in.

“The qualifications mostly is attitude,” said volunteer Firefighter Jim Sherwood. That’s the main qualification that the Kahoka Fire Department is looking for in potential volunteers.

Sherwood has been with the department for over 40 years. He said that what his team needs right now is young people to start filling some of the roles that seasoned staff like him are having a hard time doing.

“If they come and they wish to try to do something to try do something to benefit and have a benefit to the community, and just a matter if they’re willing to give up of themselves some time and also put themselves at a potential risk, the events we have of that kind of activity is very small but it is always a potential possibility that might happen,” Sherwood said.

Fire Chief Mick Wood said response times are not being immediately impacted by the short staffing issue, but having more hands on deck can help when responding to emergencies.

“Having firefighters there, people to enter a home or something if it’s on fire and deal with those kind of things” Wood said.

Wood said the job is rewarding.

He started volunteering with this department when he was in high school and that the younger generation will help keep the department running.

“We want those young people that’s energetic and willing to get out there and work at it,” said Wood.

There are about 12 volunteer firefighters on the team now and Wood said he is looking to add 4-6 more to that.

Wood said just contact the Kahoka Fire station to fill out an application and begin your training process. There are no personal expenses for you to pay should you choose to volunteer with the department nor tests you need to take before applying.

He said that he holds meetings for anyone wishing to get involved on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Those take place at 7 p.m. at the Kahoka Fire station.

