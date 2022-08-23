Mill Creek breaks ground on water main improvement project

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some in the Mill Creek Water District could soon see improved water pressure now that a water main replacement is underway on the east side of Quincy.

County and Mill Creek officials broke ground on the project Tuesday morning as work got underway to replace the six inch water main on the north side of 436 South 54th Street with a 10 inch pipe.

Mill Creek officials said the larger pipe will lead to improved water pressure for roughly 2/3 of the district’s 2,276 customers.

“Everyone knows low water pressure is a problem, taking a shower or whatever you’re doing and hopefully it will have a bigger volume for the north part of the district and better water pressure,” board member Wayne Gallaher said.

Gallaher said it will cost roughly $270,000 to replace the main with funding coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the Adams County Board.

Gallaher said he’s grateful for the board’s contribution.

“It just shows all the different government entities working together and that’s how you get things done,” he said.

Gallaher said the project should wrap up in less than two weeks.

