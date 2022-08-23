Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags

Pride flag
Pride flag(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Protesters gathered at a Missouri, school to ask district officials to reconsider a policy that prompted a high school principal to have gay pride flags removed from their classrooms.

Two separate protests were held at Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday, which was the first day of classes.

The protests came after a principal told some teachers at the high school to remove the flags because of a district policy on employee speech and conduct. Protesters said they wanted the school board to reconsider the policy in order to help make LGBTQ students feel welcomed and safe.

A spokesman said he was not aware of any other schools in the district receiving similar requests.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Shots fired outside of Ports Place.
Bond for accused gunman set at $350K
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident

Latest News

Missouri's recreational marijuana proposal expunges prior convictions
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair
Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech after the Republican nominee race for U.S. Senate from...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, holds his plaque during the...
Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction