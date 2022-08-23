More replacement and improvement projects to come in some Quincy neighborhoods

By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that city councilmen have approved nearly $1.7 million in capital improvement project funds, Engineering Manager Steve Bange said they plan to replace deteriorating pavement, sidewalks and 23 lead water lines within wards 4, 5 and 6.

Bange said there are five locations in Ward 4, one in Ward 5 and one in Ward 6.

“Well, everybody wants to smooth the street to dry on they want to avoid the potholes. Fix the potholes,” said Bange. “That’s what we want to try to get done. These streets have all been identified as some of the poorest streets in town. And so that’s why we’re taking care of them.”

Bange said they expect work to start within a month and be done by the end of the year.

He said they also have a Motor Fuel Tax resurfacing contract out. This means there are six more locations in the city that will see new streets.

Monday night, Quincy alderman also discussed and voted on several other topics.

All 13 alderman present approved a Central Services recommendation to buy reflective beads and paint for striping streets, painting intersection sidewalks, curbs and handicapped stalls.

They also unanimously approved an Engineering resolution to replace a piece of equipment for $13,000.

