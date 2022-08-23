Pike County leaders work to make reading more accessible to community

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There are multiple initiatives underway to encourage reading in Pike County.

Pike County Rotary Club President Michael Jennings said the organization plans to apply for their annual literary grant through the Rotary Club’s statewide district.

He said in the past, the grant has funded reading tablets for kids and free books.

“We haven’t applied for a grant yet,” Jennings said. “We are informed that there will be one coming out soon. So, we’re now in the process trying to figure out you know, what are the needs here in Pike County, the surrounding schools, and the libraries around.”

Jennings said the Rotary Club’s District is still counting money from their annual literary grant fundraiser which involves a discount day at a ballpark (Cardinals vs. the Cubs at the Busch Stadium held on August 14) where ticket proceeds are funneled directly back into the district’s literary grant bucket. He said ticket sales and needs from other clubs in the district will ultimately dictate how much money, if at all, they will get from the literary grant this year.

“In the past it’s been $500 or $2,000,” Jennings said. “Sometimes you get more than what you applied for, sometimes less.”

Jennings said last year the club received $750 which was more than they applied for to host an interactive reading at King Park’s new dog parks grand opening, which featured a costumed Clifford the Big Red Dog, free books for the kids to take, and a interactive storyboards placed around the park’s pathways.

Pittsfield Public Library’s director, Sara Rudd, said the community benefited immensely from the interactive story time walk in the park. She said the Clifford the Big Red Dog book boards had the story included with interactive exercises kids could do to keep themselves active making reading fun for that toddler to 8-year-old demographic.

“It’s fun for the parents too,” Rudd said. “It’s an activity to do, but also a discussion to facilitate to the child.”

Rudd said they received money from the Pike County Rotary Club’s literary grant to give the kids books after the walk. She said the interactive walk in the park gets kids interested in reading and they will often times come to the library looking for the same book they read during their park walk.

“Sundays the library is closed,” Rudd said. “So having these walks gives them something to do outside of these doors.”

Rudd said now the library is working to get permanent aluminum story stands in the park which would have a sliding door to change out the story each month.

She said the $7,000 investment for the 22 boards would be weather resistant and angled in such a way a small child can easily read off them and it would be year-round.

She said the idea behind this would also be to get the community involved.

“A business or an organization could sponsor a story,” she said. “We would work with them. They would purchase a couple of stories and put them in the stands.”

She said they also need to hire labor to place concrete slabs along the park, so that grass doesn’t overgrow underneath the stands. She said they are about $1,000 shy from the money needed to complete this interactive story time walk project.

Jennings said another example they used grant money for a few years ago was supplying reading tablets to kids at South Elementary School.

Jennings said if they secure the money they will reach out to community organizations and find out who needs it the most.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.