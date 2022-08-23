Planning underway to update Hancock County Hazard Mitigation Plan

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Illinois (WGEM) - Tuesday began a four-part planning process to update the Hancock County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Coordinator Jack Curfman said the current plan is nearing it’s expiration date. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires an approved plan to be eligible for grant funding.

“Our current plan expires in early 2023, and we won’t be finished creating this plan [the updated plan] until next year,” Curfman said.

Beginning the planning process beforehand will eliminate a lapse in coverage.

Curfman said each of the four meetings include goal reviewing, community profiles, risk assessments and mitigation projects. A point of emphasis is high hazard dams or dams that could result in loss-of-life.

Curfman sited Rocky Run Lake, Little Rocky Run Lake and the LaHarpe Resovoir Dams for significant hazard potential.

Schools, hospitals and health departments all have the opportunity to submit projects for the plan. Curfman said any member of the public can attend meetings to provide input on how emergency services can form a better strategy.

“Their participation helps us to plan and prepare, and to better serve the public and better protect the public,” Curfman said.

The next meeting is Sept 27 at the Emergency Services office in Carthage.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
GFL
J&J Disposal takes off after Pittsfield residents upset over GFL garbage pickup service
Shots fired outside of Ports Place.
Bond for accused gunman set at $350K
Colby Dedert
Man arrested after Quincy shots fired incident

Latest News

Planning underway to update Hancock County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Planning underway to update Hancock County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Sen. Darren Bailey discusses education agenda
Sen. Darren Bailey discusses education agenda
Edina City Lake gets much needed upgrades.
Edina City Lake gets upgrades
Mill Creek breaks ground on water main improvement project
Mill Creek breaks ground on water main improvement project