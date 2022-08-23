Planning underway to update Hancock County Hazard Mitigation Plan

CARTHAGE, Illinois (WGEM) - Tuesday began a four-part planning process to update the Hancock County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Coordinator Jack Curfman said the current plan is nearing it’s expiration date. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires an approved plan to be eligible for grant funding.

“Our current plan expires in early 2023, and we won’t be finished creating this plan [the updated plan] until next year,” Curfman said.

Beginning the planning process beforehand will eliminate a lapse in coverage.

Curfman said each of the four meetings include goal reviewing, community profiles, risk assessments and mitigation projects. A point of emphasis is high hazard dams or dams that could result in loss-of-life.

Curfman sited Rocky Run Lake, Little Rocky Run Lake and the LaHarpe Resovoir Dams for significant hazard potential.

Schools, hospitals and health departments all have the opportunity to submit projects for the plan. Curfman said any member of the public can attend meetings to provide input on how emergency services can form a better strategy.

“Their participation helps us to plan and prepare, and to better serve the public and better protect the public,” Curfman said.

The next meeting is Sept 27 at the Emergency Services office in Carthage.

